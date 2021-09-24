BENNY’S BUDDIES 6TH ANNUAL MS FUNDRAISER – NOV. 5 AT STONEACRE BRASSERIE

Our goal—a world free of MS.

This fall will mark 9 years since I was diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS). Due to COVID restrictions in 2020, Traci and I had to skip our fundraising efforts…but we’re back on track this year for our 6th Annual Do It Yourself Fundraising (DIY) event to help improve the lives of people affected by multiple sclerosis. We would love your support as we bring our fundraising vision to life…

Our fundraiser will be FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2021 at STONEACRE BRASSERIE in Newport, RI, 6:00 – 11:30pm. Your admission is your donation of $225/person for appetizers, dinner, open bar, a live DJ, and a silent auction. For those arriving after 9:00pm, your admission is your donation of $100/person for open bar, a live DJ and a silent auction). Silent auction will end at 10:00pm. Please make sure you write in the Note section if you are attending.

Please support me today.

Nearly one million people live with multiple sclerosis in the US. The money we raise through our DIY fundraiser will help fund MS research, programs and services so that people affected can live their best lives.

Please help me create a world free of MS.

My best,

Ben “Benny” Galpen

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!