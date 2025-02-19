Big News! Introducing Palm Beach Buzz

We’re thrilled to introduce Palm Beach Buzz—a brand-new digital news source bringing you the latest in news, entertainment, society, and government from the heart of Palm Beach!

As the sister publication of Newport Buzz, which reaches over 10 million readers annually, Palm Beach Buzz will deliver the same dynamic and engaging coverage that has made Newport Buzz the dominant media source in Southern Rhode Island for the past 14 years.

So why Palm Beach? The connection runs deep. Newport and Palm Beach are kindred communities—both rich in history, culture, and a shared audience that embraces the finer things in life. Our founder, Christian Winthrop, has been visiting Palm Beach since the early 1970s when his grandparents retired to West Palm Beach, and his family has had a home in Palm Beach County since the early 2000s. Expanding here just makes sense.

We’re diving headfirst into the stories that matter most to Palm Beach and Palm Beach County. Whether it’s breaking news, entertainment, social happenings, or government affairs, we’ll be there to cover it all.

Join the Team!

We’re assembling a team of talented writers and content creators to help bring Palm Beach Buzz to life. If you—or someone you know—would be a great fit, please reach out or forward this email along.

We are currently in beta, with a full launch planned for later in 2025.

Join us and be part of the new conversation!

Follow us: Instagram.com/PalmBeach.Buzz & Facebook.com/pbbuzz

Cheers,

The Palm Beach Buzz Team

