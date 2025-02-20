Early Morning Fire Tears Through the Misty Harbor Condos in the 5th Ward

BREAKING: Firefighters are battling a large fire that broke out early Thursday morning at the Misty Harbor condominiums, located between West Narragansett Avenue and Grafton Street in Newport. The blaze started just before 4 a.m., according to witnesses, prompting a massive emergency response from Newport police, fire, and surrounding communities.West

Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least 10 fire trucks, three ladder trucks, and a significant police presence at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released information on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

