BLIZZARD WARNING: Winter Storm Kenan expected to pound us hard with 18-24 inches

Bad news folks. Winter Storm Kenan will arrive tonight and is expected to deliver a heavy 18-24 inch pounding to much of our area. In addition to the pounding, Kenan is expected to be blowing hard, especially near the coast, which can see it blowing 60 knots and could potentially lead to flooding before heading out to pound our neighbors to the north.

These conditions could allow Winter Storm Kenan to become a “bomb cyclone” – a term meteorologists use for a low-pressure system associated with fronts with a central pressure that plunges at least 24 millibars in 24 hours or less. A storm with a lower pressure is stronger. Blizzard conditions are expected where heavier snow overlaps with stronger winds.

And if that’s not enough, a heavy freezing spray is predicted late Saturday night when Kenan pulls out after finally tuckering out from pounding us and withdrawing from our area to take aim at our neighbors to the north. There’s no way around it, our area is guaranteed to be coated in a wet sticky mess so citizens are advised to be prepared and to wear protection.

We should all be stocked up with food and supplies because after a pounding like this, forget about driving, it’s even going to be difficult to walk.

What we know for sure is that Kenan is going to be blowing really hard, we’re all going to get very wet, and we’re certainly getting plowed.

Here’s a live look at every grocery store in New England!

