Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation at Electric Boat in North Kingstown

A tense morning at Electric Boat’s Quonset Point facility was resolved without incident after a bomb threat forced the evacuation of one of its buildings.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to Building 9C around 10:30 a.m. Friday following reports of a potential threat. Electric Boat swiftly activated its established emergency procedures, evacuating the affected area to ensure the safety of its employees.

State, local, and federal authorities joined the response effort, conducting a meticulous sweep of the building. Officials confirmed that no explosive device was found. “There was no danger to the general public at any time,” a spokesperson for Electric Boat said.

As the all-clear was given, the company transitioned to a local response team to perform additional safety checks. Operations at the Quonset Point facility are expected to resume with the start of the second shift.

No injuries were reported during the evacuation or subsequent investigation. Authorities continue to monitor the situation but have not disclosed further details about the nature of the threat or its origin.

