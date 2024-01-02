BREAKING: Island Cinemas in Middletown to permanently close on January 21

Island Cinemas on West Main Road in Middletown announced its closure Tuesday in a social media post on Facebook.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Island Cinemas 10 will be closing our doors permanently Sunday January 21, 2024 at the end of the business day,” the statement read. “The building has been sold and the theater lease was not renewed.”

“We have been a part of this community for 30 years, as Holiday Cinemas 7 and then Island Cinemas 10. We would like to thank everyone who patronized our business along the way, we couldn’t have made it this long without all of you. We truly loved our customers,” the statement concluded.

With the closure of Island Cinemas, Jane Pickens, with its single screen, will stand as the sole operational movie theater on Aquidneck Island.

(this story will be updated)

