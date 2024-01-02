Last Call (For Now): Come See the Independent Man this Week Before He Departs the State House for Restoration

Governor Dan McKee is urging the public to kick off the New Year by visiting the State House this week to see the Independent Man before its departure for a historic restoration. The renowned 14-foot statue will be on display inside the main entrance to the State House until Friday, January 5.

“The Independent Man is not only a symbol of local history but also embodies Rhode Island’s spirit. I encourage the public to explore the State House this week, capture a selfie with the statue, sign our official guest book, and become a part of Rhode Island’s history,” said Governor McKee.

Since the statue was taken down last month, individuals from over 20 states (including Washington, D.C.), more than a dozen countries, and nearly all of Rhode Island’s 39 cities and towns have visited to sign the official guest book and capture moments with the Independent Man.

The statue, crafted by sculptor George Brewster and cast in bronze by the Gorham Manufacturing Company, originally sported gold leaf when it was placed atop the State House in 1899. In the mid-1970s, due to significant wear, the statue was taken down for repair. During that restoration, the remaining gold leaf was removed, and the statue was coated in gold plating.

As part of the ongoing restoration efforts, the Independent Man will undergo repairs to the gold plating before receiving a new layer of gold leaf, restoring the statue to its original appearance.

