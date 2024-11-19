Burrillville Denies Renewal of ‘The Conjuring’ House Business License Amid Mounting Controversies

The Burrillville Town Council voted unanimously Monday to deny the renewal of the entertainment license for the infamous “Conjuring” house, effectively halting its tours and overnight stays. The decision marks a turning point for the paranormal hotspot, which gained national attention through “The Conjuring” film franchise.

Owner Jacqueline Nuñez, who purchased the 18th-century Round Top Road property in 2022 for $1.5 million, had operated under the name Bale Fire, LLC. Her 24-hour entertainment license had allowed her to host paranormal events, attracting ghost-hunting enthusiasts from across the country. However, mounting disputes with neighbors, former employees, and local authorities culminated in the council’s refusal to renew her permit.

Police Chief Stephen Lynch raised concerns about Nuñez’s behavior and its impact on her ability to operate responsibly. Nuñez has faced criticism from neighbors and allegations from former staff, including claims of unpaid wages and harassment.

Prominent paranormal investigator Jason Hawes, known for the television series Ghost Hunters, attended the meeting to support the council’s decision. He has accused Nuñez of harassment and mismanagement, highlighting safety concerns for visitors to the property.

Nuñez has denied many of the accusations, asserting that she is the target of a campaign to damage her reputation. Her legal troubles include a recent DUI charge stemming from a police pursuit. Nuñez has maintained her innocence, claiming she acted out of fear.

Despite the council’s ruling, Nuñez may reapply for a license next year. For now, the property’s future as a paranormal destination remains uncertain, with her current license set to expire at the end of the month.

Burrillville officials expressed regret over the outcome, describing the property as a once-thriving business that now requires significant improvements to regain its standing.

