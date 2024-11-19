Pennfield Student Dylan Rozansky Donates $4,000 to Cancer Research Through “Cuts for a Cure” Community Service Project

Hope Funds for Cancer Research, an organization committed to advancing treatments for some of the most challenging forms of cancer, received an extraordinary gift today from an unexpected benefactor: Dylan Rozansky, an eighth-grade student at Pennfield School.

At a school assembly, Dylan presented a $4,000 check to two Hope Funds Trustees, the culmination of his entrepreneurial venture, Cuts for a Cure. The lawn care service, which Dylan established and managed, donated all proceeds to the organization’s annual fund.

During the presentation, Dylan shared the deeply personal motivation behind his initiative. “Cancer has affected my life. I lost my grandmother in 2021, and my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. Thankfully, she has successfully beaten this disease and is cancer-free thanks to wonderful doctors and medicine that was available to her; but more needs to be done,” he said, addressing his teachers and peers.

Dylan’s decision to support Hope Funds for Cancer Research was deliberate. “It’s a local organization funding innovative cancer research,” he explained.

The act of philanthropy drew high praise from Hope Funds leadership. “This is an inspiring act of generosity and kindness from such a young person,” said Prof. Bryan R.G. Williams, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board. “Dylan has demonstrated impressive entrepreneurial skills in addition to insights into philanthropy.”

Dylan’s initiative also underscores the power of youth-led innovation and community involvement in addressing pressing global challenges. His website, cuts4acure.com, further illustrates his mission to make a difference.

The Hope Funds for Cancer Research Annual Fund supports groundbreaking projects focused on difficult-to-treat cancers, providing critical resources to advance understanding and treatment. Dylan’s contribution adds a poignant reminder that meaningful impact often starts with personal passion and dedication, regardless of age.

