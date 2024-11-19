Obituary: Alan Aleicho (1967-2024)

Alan Aleicho, 56, of Newport, RI, died on November 15, 2024, in St. Anne’s Hospital, Fall River.

Born in Washington, DC, on December 2nd, 1967. He was the son of the late Jose Raposa and Dora (Pirie) Aleicho.

Surrounded by the love and support of his family, Alan passed away peacefully after doggedly battling pancreatic cancer for over 7 years. He accepted his diagnosis and inevitable setbacks with heroic grit and determination. He rarely complained about the litany of medications and tests that ruled his life. Yet, despite all of these challenges, he never lost his wry wit and sense of humor.

A 1985 Rogers graduate, Alan lived most of his life in Newport working carpentry and construction in the residential housing and marine industry.

Alan will be remembered for being extraordinarily kind, thoughtful, and selfless. He cared deeply for and doted on his family, especially his mother. He habitually visited and ran errands for friends and family members while struggling himself.

Alan was also a staunch lover of animals, though dogs were his favorite. He had a number of faithful companions over the years and enjoyed taking them to his favorite spots on Aquidneck Island. He loved spending time outside and would frequent places like 40 Steps, Reject’s Beach, Doris Duke’s, and Van Zandt Pier.

His calm demeanor belied his frenetic performances being a founding member of the hardcore band, Vicious Circle, and later Primitive Ritual. He was a life-long lover of music, inspiring others to pursue his passion.

A few sentences seem paltry in trying to sum up Alan’s short but influential life. His big heart touched more people than he probably even knew. His passing is going to leave a hole in the lives of all those who loved him.

Alan leaves his siblings: Anthony Aleicho, of Middletown, Andrew Aleicho and his wife Kristen, of Portsmouth, Angela Hurney and William Hurney of Tiverton, and Adam Aleicho and his wife Kristin of Portsmouth. Alan is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews as well as 1 great-niece and 1 great-nephew.

Alan was the brother of the late Ann-Marie Blythe.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2024, from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island. His Funeral Service will follow at 2:30 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to The Robert Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842 or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 2102 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 3200, El Segundo, CA 90245, pancan.org