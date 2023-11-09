Child & Family’s 40th Annual Taste of Newport Raises Nearly $125,000!

Child & Family thanks their Community Partners, Tasting Station Partners, silent auction item donors, and everyone else who contributed to the success of their 40th Annual Taste of Newport held on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The agency, which provides programs and services for vulnerable children, families, and older adults throughout Rhode Island, exceeded its goal by collecting nearly $125,000!

Child & Family would like to express their gratitude to Honorary Co-Chairs Geremie and Jeff Callaghan, Lea and Derek Savas, Dr. Pablo Rodriguez, and Representative Julie Casimiro along with Event Co-Chairs Sharon Alemany and Lynette Dawley, all the volunteers, and members of the Child & Family Development and Special Events Committees.

Want to help spread some holiday magic to the children and families Child & Family support this holiday season? Please consider making a gift towards Child & Family’s Holiday Giving Program. You can learn more at childandfamilyri.org/holiday-giving/

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

