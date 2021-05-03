Clover Patch listed for $5.75 Million

“Clover Patch” is a unique estate property built in 1855. It is a true “family compound” for those wishing to enjoy privacy with family and guests and still be located within walking distance to Bellevue Avenue, Thames Street, restaurants and shopping. Located in an R20 zone, this property sits on 1.31 acres of land. In total there are 11 bedrooms and 9-1/2 bathrooms. The estate consists of a main house w/ guest wing, additional guest house, heated greenhouses, and a heated pool.

The grounds have received awards for their specimen trees and plantings. The main house with guest wing consists of 4803 sf that includes 7 bedrooms and 7-1/2 baths. The first level of the main house features a paneled sitting room with fireplace, living room w/fireplace, large eat in kitchen, butler’s pantry, dining room w/ fireplace, laundry, half bath, and loggia breakfast room. The loggia breakfast room overlooks the pool and grounds.

The second level master bedroom wing has a fireplace, dressing room, and bathroom with steam shower and 2 additional ensuite bedrooms.

The guest wing has a first level office/ensuite bedroom and library/ensuite bedroom plus 2 ensuite bedrooms on the second level.

The separate guest house consists of 1810 sf with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room and kitchen. An attached potting shed houses the washer/dryer. ‘Clover Patch’ has been well-maintained and offers an opportunity to not only enjoy a private sanctuary but an opportunity to house family, guests, or staff.

