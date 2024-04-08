Coach charged with assaulting 15-year-old boy at Tiverton basketball tournament

Tiverton Police have reported the arrest of a basketball coach accused of assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a weekend tournament at Longplex Family & Sports Center in Tiverton.

On Saturday, officers from the Tiverton Police Department rushed to Longplex to respond to reports of a male individual brandishing a gun.

Upon arrival at the scene around 7:30 pm, officers encountered a flurry of patrons exiting the building in a state of urgency. Inside Longplex, they were briefed by staff members who detailed an altercation that had transpired following the conclusion of a basketball game within the ongoing tournament.

According to witnesses and video surveillance footage, the altercation had erupted among players on the basketball court, leading to the assault of a 15-year-old male participant. Identified as a member of one of the tournament teams, the victim fell prey to an assault by an adult male amid the chaos. The assailant was later identified as 42-year-old Adam Hayes from Peabody, MA, who also served as a coach for one of the participating teams.

Hayes was apprehended by law enforcement officers and charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. Meanwhile, the injured teenager declined medical assistance from Tiverton Rescue. Hayes was escorted to Tiverton Police Headquarters for processing and was arraigned by a bail commissioner later that evening. Subsequently, he was released on $1000 surety bail pending his next court appearance scheduled for 04/11/2024 at 2nd Division District Court in Newport.

Despite initial reports suggesting the involvement of a firearm, subsequent investigations by Tiverton Police uncovered no evidence of any weapons related to the incident. In response to the unfolding situation, Tiverton Police sought assistance from neighboring law enforcement agencies including Fall River, Portsmouth, and Little Compton Police Departments to aid in crowd control efforts.

As the investigation into the altercation continues, Tiverton Police urge anyone with pertinent information to reach out to Sgt. Jessica Anderson at janderson@tivertonpoliceri.com.

