Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Barque Eagle to visit Newport this weekend

Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Barque Eagle will be making a port visit at Naval Station Newport this weekend. As part of the visit, the ship will offer tours to DoD-affiliated personnel and their families. Tour guests will need to present their Common Access Card (CAC) in order to gain access to the installation. CAC holders can only escort guests in the same vehicle on to the installation. Tours will take place at Pier 2 on Friday, from 12-5 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Weekend tour guests are reminded to use installation Gate 1 for access (Training Station Road, Newport) as Gate 17 will be closed.

About EAGLE

Training on EAGLE

The USCGC EAGLE is a 295-foot, three-masted barque used as a training vessel for future officers of the United States Coast Guard. Known as “America’s Tall Ship,” the majestic EAGLE is the largest tall ship flying the Stars and Stripes and the only active square-rigger in U.S. government service.

Facts and Figures

Length of EAGLE : 295 ft. (roughly equivalent to a football field)

: 295 ft. (roughly equivalent to a football field) Number of sails: 23

Sail area: 22,227 square feet

Tallest mast: 150 feet (roughly equivalent to a 15-story building)

Length of rigging: 6 miles

Working crew: 55

Maximum people capacity: 239

Weight: 1,655 tons ( EAGLE ’s hull and decks are made of steel)

’s hull and decks are made of steel) Speed under sail: 17 knots (20 mph)

Speed under power: 10 knots (11 mph)

Gallons of fuel oil: 24,215

Weight of anchors: 3,860 lbs.

History of EAGLE

Built at the Blohm+Voss Shipyard in Hamburg, Germany in 1936, and commissioned as Horst Wessel, EAGLE was one of three sail-training ships operated by the pre-World War II German navy. At the close of the war, the ship was taken as a war reparation by the U.S., re-commissioned as the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter EAGLE and sailed to New London, Connecticut, which has been her permanent homeport ever since.

