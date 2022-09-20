Two decomposed bodies found in ex-Rhode Island mayor’s home

Woonsocket police said Monday night that two badly decomposed bodies were discovered in the Woonsocket home of former Mayor Susan Menard.

Police have not released the identities of the deceased but they are believed to be an elderly man and an elderly woman.

Woonsocket police do not believe the deaths to be suspicious at this point.

The state medical examiner will determine their cause of death.

developing…

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!