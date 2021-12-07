Coast Guard searching for woman who fell off Prudence Island Ferry

UPDATE 10:555pm 12/6/21

#Update CG Cutter Coho is en route and will search throughout the night after relieving STA Castle Hill. CG Air Station Cape Cod and CG STA Castle Hill will return to base and continue searching at first light. #SAR #NarragansettBay #RhodeIsland — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) December 7, 2021

—

#HappeningNow @USCG is responding to a PIW in the vicinity of #NarragansettBay, RI. CG Station Castle Hill, CG Air Station Cape Cod, and the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force are engaged in the search. #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) December 7, 2021

The US Coast Guard is searching for a woman who fell overboard from the Prudence Island Ferry into Narragansett Bay at 6pm on Monday evening.

CG Station Castle Hill, CG Air Station Cape Cod, and the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force are engaged in the search.

The water temp in rhode Island today is 52.5°F – At a water temperature of 50 – 60 degrees, death may occur in 1 – 6 hours.

According to ABC6 News, the woman was wearing a green jacket and no lifejacket.

BREAKING: We’re tracking a water search out of Bristol tonight. Fire officials say a woman fell off the Prudence Island ferry. It’s VERY windy out here. Check this link for updates.@wpri12 @FOXProvidence https://t.co/7EHx0F8sOW pic.twitter.com/IYadg1GhyK — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) December 7, 2021

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!