Coast Guard searching for woman who fell off Prudence Island Ferry

UPDATE 10:555pm 12/6/21

The US Coast Guard is searching for a woman who fell overboard from the Prudence Island Ferry into Narragansett Bay at 6pm on Monday evening.

CG Station Castle Hill, CG Air Station Cape Cod, and the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force are engaged in the search.

The water temp in rhode Island today is 52.5°F –  At a water temperature of 50 – 60 degrees, death may occur in 1 – 6 hours.

According to ABC6 News, the woman was wearing a green jacket and no lifejacket.

 

 

