Coast Guard suspends active search for overdue pilot off Cape Cod

The Coast Guard suspended its active search Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., for an overdue aircraft in the vicinity of Nauset Beach, Massachusetts, pending new information.

Coast Guard crews searched a total of 55 hours covering more than 2,076 square miles with no sign of missing pilot or aircraft.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England received a report at 10:34 p.m, Sunday, from the Air Force Regional Command Center reporting a possible downed, white and beige, Piper 28 aircraft four miles east of Sampson Island.

Search crews included:

Coast Guard Station Chatham 45-foot response boat crew

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, MH-60 Jayhawk crew

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing crew

Coast Guard Cutter Spencer (WMEC 905) crew

Coast Guard Cutter Sanibel (WPB 1312) crew

Coast Guard Cutter Tybee (WPB 1330) crew

Chatham Harbormaster

Harwich Harbormaster

Orleans Harbor Master

Two additional local assets, including towboat

If anyone has new information regarding this case, please call Sector Southeastern New England at 508-457-3211.

