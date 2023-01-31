COMPASS LEADS RHODE ISLAND’S LUXURY REAL ESTATE MARKET AND CELEBRATES $1B+ IN SALES IN 2022

Compass is proud to announce that 2022 marked another record-breaking year for the firm and its valued Rhode Island clients. Compass owns and operates twelve offices in the state as Compass, Lila Delman Compass, and Randall Realtors Compass and is home to over 250 experienced sales associates. Together, Compass sales associates closed over $1,000,000,000 in sales volume for the second year in a row.* Lila Delman Compass continued its legacy of leading Rhode Island’s luxury real estate market for the fourteenth consecutive year, having closed more sales volume of $1,000,000+ homes than any other firm in the state.**

Lila Delman Compass sales associates participated in 5 of the top 10 home sales in the state. The highest home sale in Rhode Island in 2022 was 2 Kidd’s Way in Watch Hill, which closed for $17,700,000 in October. Lori Joyal, Associate Broker of the Watch Hill Office, represented the seller in this record transaction. Lori ranks as the number one luxury sales associate in Rhode Island, with more volume of sales over $1,000,000 than any other team or individual.*

Compass leads the real estate market in Washington County, where the firm maintained the highest share of sales volume, leading the next closest competitor by over $250,000,000.* The Local Group ranked as the number one team in Washington County with over $37,000,000 in closed sales volume.* Rosemary Tobin, Sales Associate of the Block Island Office, once again ranked as the top producing sales associate on the Island.* In Narragansett, where Lila Delman Compass has its local headquarters, the firm dominated the rankings with four of the five top producing sales associates, including The Local Group, Stella Fitzsimmons, Dan & Nicole Harding, and Ruth Bellino.*

In Newport County, Associate Broker Eric Kirton ranked as the top producing individual sales associate with over $41,000,000 in closed sales volume.* Bob Bailey, Sales Associate of the Jamestown Office, once again ranked as the number one top producing agent in Jamestown, a distinction Bob has held for the past eight consecutive years.*

On a municipality level, Compass ranks as the top firm in Narragansett, Charlestown, Westerly, Jamestown, and Little Compton, exemplifying the team’s expert knowledge of the coastal communities in Rhode Island. Additionally, agents represented the highest sales in Middletown, Portsmouth, Little Compton, Bristol, Narragansett, Charlestown, Westerly, Warwick, Lincoln, Cumberland, and Foster.*

2022 was an incredible year of growth for Compass in Rhode Island, with top producing sales associates joining the firm’s relaunched Providence office. Formerly known as Lila Delman Compass of Providence, the Compass Providence office welcomed talented individuals such as Kira Greene, Kevin Fox, Rebecca Mayer, Rebecca Rubin, and top teams such as the Kirk | Schryver Team out of Barrington and the Stephanie Basile Group. Together, the 25 sales associates who have affiliated with Compass Providence represented nearly $300,000,000 in closed sales volume in 2022.***

About Compass

Compass, a Fortune 500 company, is the number one residential real estate brokerage in the United States based on 2021 sales volume.† Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, the technology-enabled brokerage provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients alike. Today, the company is home to over 28,000 agents in more than 350 cities across the United States, including twelve office locations in Rhode Island alone.

Lila Delman Compass and Compass are licensed real estate brokerages and abide by Equal Housing Opportunity laws. All material presented herein is intended for informational purposes only.

*Data is based on sales volume of real estate transactions, and top RI Sales, closed between 1.1.22 – 12.31.22 in the Rhode Island State-Wide Multiple Listing Service. Sales volume for Compass in Rhode Island includes Lila Delman Compass, Randall Realtors Compass, and Compass brokerages. Non MLS sales included in the $1B+ figure.

**#1 Luxury ranking based on sales volume of real estate transactions over $1M closed between 1.1.09 – 12.31.22 in the Rhode Island State-Wide Multiple Listing Service on an individual, yearly basis. Statistics are inclusive of Lila Delman | Compass, Compass, and Randall Realtors, as well as transactions made prior to Lila Delman joining Compass in 2021.

***Ranking based on sales volume of real estate transactions closed between 1.1.22 – 12.31.22 in the Rhode Island State-Wide Multiple Listing Service, and includes sales figure data from associates while affiliated with their previous brokerage.

†T. Velt, “RealTrends 500: The Rise of Compass,” RealTrends, Online, HW Media, 3/25/2022, https://www.realtrends.com/realtrends-500-the-rise-of-compass/.

