Compass Providence Sells Luxury East Side Condo For $1,645,000

Compass announced the sale of 77 South Angell Street, Unit 101, this marks the highest condominium sale in the history of the East Side of Providence. The spacious apartment sited in the heart of Wayland Square closed for $1,645,000. Compass Sales Associates participated in both sides of this record transaction, with Kevin Fox representing the seller and Kira Greene representing the buyer.

The property was under contract after just seven days on the market, which is 21 days fewer than the 2022 market average for condominiums on the East Side. Kevin Fox has closed more units at 77 South Angell than any other sales associate.

“77 South Angell is a rarity in the Providence real estate market due to its convenient location and one-of-a-kind design,” stated Kevin Fox. “Having sold all eleven units when construction completed in 2008, and many units a second time since then, it is clear to me that the investment value in boutique condominiums in centrally located urban areas is still strong going into 2023”.

“The demand for accessible, single-level condo living is very high, particularly on the East Side. Buyers who are downsizing want a walkable neighborhood and proximity to arts, entertainment, and restaurants,” commented Kira Greene. “After a long search, it was truly gratifying to be able to help my clients locate their perfect spot just a block away from Wayland Square.”

77 South Angell is a sophisticated building with eleven custom-designed and light-filled units. Unit 101 is a single-level apartment with direct elevator access, two bedrooms, two-and-one-half bathrooms, and two parking spaces in the heated garage. Brazilian cherry floors, nine-foot ceilings, window shutters, crown molding, and wood trim are just some of the high-end finishes throughout the interior. Walls of windows in the living room flood the space with natural light. The kitchen and dining area offer access to a private 600 square foot patio — perfect for alfresco dining. Whole Foods and Wayland Square’s many shops, restaurants, and cafes are a short distance from the building.

2022 marked a banner year for Compass agents in New England. In 2022, Compass agents represented over $1B in Rhode Island real estate transactions alone.

