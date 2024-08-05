Nonprofits win big $$$ to serve Newport County residents

Nearly $340,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation will be distributed among dozens of nonprofit organizations serving Newport County residents. The funding aims to support a diverse array of programs, ranging from educational initiatives for schoolchildren and disaster recovery preparation to food pantries and arts activities.

“We are grateful to be able to help these organizations carry out their crucial work,” said David N. Cicilline, the Foundation’s president and CEO. “We are fortunate to partner with passionate donors who make it possible for us to support nonprofits that are on the frontlines of serving the needs of their communities.”

The announcement, made Monday afternoon at the Newport County YMCA, gathered about 50 attendees. Among the 44 organizations receiving funding from the Foundation’s Newport County Fund are the YMCA, East Bay Community Action Program, and the Jamestown Arts Center.

The Newport County YMCA in Middletown was awarded $5,000 to support RhodySquash, an after-school program for middle school students that combines squash instruction with mentorship, tutoring, and character-building opportunities.

“The focus is on recruiting rising 5th graders who would otherwise be unable to access this program due to family financial constraints,” said Mike Miller, the Y’s CEO. “Through this program and with the support of funders, at-risk youth develop new skills and make connections that allow for a healthier and brighter future. In a community where after-school programs are lacking and often costly, RhodySquash provides a safe place for kids to play, learn, and thrive at no cost to families who need financial assistance.”

The East Bay Community Action Program in Newport received $10,000 for its Baby Steps program, which provides family education sessions and enrichment activities to engage family members as partners in the education of children through age four.

“Parents and caregivers are the most instrumental people in a child’s life, so developing effective parenting skills is vital,” said Rilwan Feyisitan Jr., president and CEO. “By promoting positive relationships and enhancing engagement, we can better prepare children and their families for the future.”

The Jamestown Arts Center was awarded $10,000 to support its Arts Experiences program, which offers a year-long series of free arts experiences, including artist-led workshops, Family Days, and public outdoor artworks. More than 500 Newport County residents are expected to participate in at least one of the activities.

“Our Arts Experience Initiatives open doors to creative expression and learning for all Newport County residents, particularly children and families,” said Christine Cocca, executive director. “By removing barriers and showcasing our many voices, we aim to foster a more inclusive and vibrant community where everyone has the opportunity to engage with arts experiences of the highest caliber.”

Other recipients include Aquidneck Community Table, the American Red Cross, Boys and Girls Clubs of Newport County, Conexion Latina Newport, FabNewport, Girl Scouts of Southeast New England, Jamestown Food Pantry, Katie Brown Educational Program, Little Compton Community Center, Live and Learn in Jamestown, Lucy’s Hearth, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Newport Contemporary Ballet, newportFILM, Newport String Project, Rhode Island Black Storytellers, Rhode Island Slave History Medallions, Sail Newport, St. John’s Lodge Food Bank, St. Lucy’s Conference of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Turning Around Ministries, and Washington Square Services Corporation.

The Newport County Fund awards grants of up to $10,000 to strengthen or expand established programs, support policy or advocacy efforts on behalf of community concerns, fund new projects addressing significant problems or opportunities, and leverage strategic collaborations and partnerships. An advisory committee comprised of residents from every community in Newport County assists in the funding decisions.

Established in 2002, the Fund has awarded over $6 million in grants for programs and services for residents of Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. It is one of the grant programs that enable the Foundation to serve Newport County communities. Since 2022, the Foundation has awarded more than $10.9 million in grants to Newport County nonprofits.

The Rhode Island Foundation is the largest and most comprehensive funder of nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island, working through civic leadership, fundraising, and grant-making activities to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders. For more information, visit rifoundation.org.

