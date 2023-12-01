Condo of the Week: 19th Century Gilded Age Treasure on Bellevue Avenue hits market for $1,150,000

519 Bellevue Avenue, Apt 2N – 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,500 sq ft. – offered by Residential Properties for $1,150,000.

BELMEAD CONDOMINIUM – Graced by the abundance of luminous open space, Belmead Condominium enjoys 2.9 acres in the beautiful Bellevue Avenue Historic/Mansions district in southern Newport. This unique area is a treasure trove of cultural, historic and landscape beauty while walkable to town and beach.

Belmead, meaning “beautiful meadow,” was designed in 1895 by Architect Bruce Price, (who also designed the Audrain building), is now an exclusive 7 unit condominium in the original mansion, preserved with its open, beautiful meadow for the exclusive enjoyment of its residents.

2N is a second floor corner unit offering 1,500 square feet of sunny interior living space in addition to a private terrace. With views of Bellevue and Ruggles Avenue, each room has its own unique character; among them 10 ft ceilings in the living room accented by a Wedgewood wood burning fireplace, a cozy sunroom room in the turret, a dining room, an eat in European kitchen with views of the terrace.

2N has been enjoyed by three generations of the same family and is ready for its next stewardship.

Recent upgrades to the building include electrical, plumbing, and structural improvements.

Fees INCLUDE heat and water, grounds maintenance and professional property management. This quiet and lovely spot is close to the spectacular Cliff Walk, Newport Mansions, Salve Regina University, and ocean beaches. So much to enjoy in this unique Gilded Age treasure in the most gorgeous place on earth!!!

