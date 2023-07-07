Condo Of The Week: Newport Harbor Waterfront Retreat Offered For $2,295,000

127 Harrison Avenue #4 – 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,854 square feet. Offered by Residential Properties Ltd.

NEWPORT HARBOR WATERFRONT- Retreat to this private, gated and exclusive 3 bedroom condominium in the Beechbound Manor House, a boat lover’s paradise with unobstructed views of Newport Harbor. One of seven residences in this historic and cherished mansion, this particular 3 bedroom condominium has unique south and west views creating illuminated interiors from sunrise to sunset.

Graced with 10ft ceilings throughout, the airy and comfortable floorplan features an open concept kitchen, dining, and living room with a wood burning fireplace. The primary bedroom suite has unobstructed views of the harbor and a wood burning fireplace.

You will tuck in with evening views of the beautiful Newport Pell Bridge, delighted by the constellation of moored yachts in the harbor. Your guests retreat to their own 2 bedroom wing with a den, with south west views of the breathtaking landscape created by Frederick Law Olmsted featuring Beacon Rock, its bridge and the private inlet to the harbor.

This historic masterpiece is enhanced by 3.97 acres of exceptionally beautiful landscape to meander, plein air paint, and admire the majestic trees. There is a boathouse for your kayaks and stone pier from which you can call a water taxi to take you to town, yacht club. Al fresco entertaining is enjoyed from a spectacular stone loggia that runs along the length of the mansion.

Designed by the premier architectural firm, Peabody and Stearns in 1900. Includes 2 assigned parking places and storage.

