Newport Art Museum Announces Danielle Ogden As New Executive Director

The Board of Trustees of the Newport Art Museum on Friday announced Danielle Ogden as its next Executive Director. Ogden has recently served as Interim Executive Director, where she demonstrated extraordinary leadership and initiative. With an innate knowledge and talent for planning and execution, she has energized and expanded programming, activities, and partnerships. She brings coherent strategies for the museum’s financial sustainability, advancement, outreach, educational mission, curatorial vision, and board engagement.

After starting the process of a national search in January this year, the Search Committee ultimately recommended to the Museum’s Board of Trustees that they select Ms. Ogden as Executive Director, continuing the leadership and the exciting work begun under her tenure,

“We are very excited to invite Danielle to be the next Executive Director of the Newport Art Museum,” says Barbara Braun Schoenfeld, President of the Board of Trustees. “Six months into a one-year engagement, Danielle had already surpassed the ambitious goals and metrics that were set at the start of her interim role. She is a powerhouse of positive energy. She has created a welcoming atmosphere at NAM, worked with staff to expand the audiences we serve, reinvigorated our educational programming, and inspired sold-out public events. We believe that she represents a bright future for our museum and our community.”

Ogden commented: “I am thrilled to embark on this journey of fostering vibrant community partnerships at the Newport Art Museum. My utmost priority is to support the Museum’s mission in providing a dynamic platform for artists, nurturing their creativity, and showcasing their diverse perspectives. Together we aim to propel our institution forward, creating an inclusive and engaging space that celebrates the transformative power of art. By connecting, inspiring, and enriching the lives of all our visitors, we strive to fulfill our role as stewards of creativity and cultural exchange. I am honored to serve in this capacity and look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead.”

Danielle Ogden earned her Master of Arts in Education from Harvard University, a Master of Art History and Certificate of Museum Studies from Boston University, and a BA from Trinity College. She has a broad knowledge of art history and a deep passion for the impact of art in our lives. She has served within an international art network and has strong museum experience, including serving as Associate Director of Academic Programs at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Senior Manager of Adult Learning and Access Programs at the National Gallery of Singapore, and as the Director of Education at the Westport Museum of Contemporary Art. She has taught art and been an invited lecturer and panelist throughout the region and curated multiple exhibitions, including most recently Book as Muse: Language & Image, at the Jamestown Art Center. Among her many fellowships and awards are the Everett Public Service Fellowship at The Museum of Modern Art, New York, a research scholarship in Venice, Italy through Pratt University, and fellowship with U.S. International Council on Monuments and Sites (US/ICOMOS) with the Kingdom National Trust.

Ogden and her family reside in Newport and are active in many facets of the community. She assumes her Executive Director position at NAM effective immediately.

