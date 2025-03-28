Congressman Magaziner Breaks Promise to Move Into Congressional District, Will Stay on Providence’s East Side

Rhode Island Congressman Seth Magaziner has broken his campaign promise to move into Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, leaving many questioning his commitment to the district he represents.

The 41-year-old Democrat had promised to relocate his family to Cranston after his 2022 election win, but he revealed Friday that he no longer plans to do so. Magaziner, who has lived on the East Side of Providence for years, cited changing family circumstances as the reason for backing out. “My wife got a new job that requires her to commute to Cambridge, about a two-hour commute. We had a new baby, and the house in Cranston ended up needing a lot more work than we expected,” he explained during a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers.

While it’s not a legal requirement for members of Congress to live in their districts, Magaziner’s decision is a sharp departure from the pledge he made to voters. He had promised to move into a home his family purchased in Cranston, and even reaffirmed the commitment last October after a Target 12 investigation revealed he was still living in Providence—making it clear his vote didn’t count in the district he represents.

Republican Party Chairman Joe Powers wasted no time in calling out Magaziner’s broken promise. “This is just another example of politicians saying one thing to get elected and doing the opposite once in office. It’s not leadership; it’s lip service,” Powers said. “Magaziner made a promise, and now he’s casually breaking it, hoping no one will notice.”

While Magaziner is not legally required to live in the district, his decision raises questions about his priorities. “Seth may not be required to live in District 2, but it’s clear he never intended to,” Powers added. “That says everything about where his loyalty lies—more with political convenience than with the people he represents.”

