Connecticut State Police Dog Killed in Line of Duty Shooting

In a somber announcement, Interim Colonel Loughman delivered the heartbreaking news of the line-of-duty death of K9 Broko on December 21, 2023, leaving the Connecticut State Police community in mourning. The devoted canine met his untimely end while bravely protecting his handler, fellow troopers, and the local community.

K9 Broko, a distinguished graduate of the 218th Connecticut State Police Patrol K9 Class in January 2021, earned his stripes as a highly esteemed member of the Connecticut State Police Search and Rescue team. Assigned to Troop A in Southbury and later to the Connecticut State Police K9 Unit, K9 Broko served with unwavering dedication, embodying courage and selflessness in the line of duty.

Throughout his service, K9 Broko demonstrated exceptional skill in locating missing individuals, apprehending dangerous suspects, and providing a steadfast shield to his handler. His heroic actions ultimately led to the ultimate sacrifice, solidifying his legacy as a true protector.

More than a loyal companion, K9 Broko embodied the values of courage, loyalty, and the highest standards of the Connecticut State Police. His sacrifice will forever be etched in the hearts of those who knew him, a poignant reminder of the risks faced by these four-legged heroes in the line of duty.

The outpouring of support from the community, as well as fellow law enforcement agencies and first responders, has been a source of strength during this difficult time. The Connecticut State Police expresses their deepest gratitude for the overwhelming sympathy and solidarity received.

In commemorating K9 Broko’s memory, the Connecticut State Police acknowledges the vital role he played in ensuring the safety of the State of Connecticut. May his legacy serve as an enduring inspiration for all to uphold the values of dedication and valor in the ongoing mission of protecting and serving the community.

