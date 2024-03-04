Dive into Action: Save The Bay’s Annual Swim Registration Opens for 2024 Event!

Excitement is building as Save The Bay announces the opening of registrations for its Annual Swim on July 13, 2024. Swimmers and water enthusiasts alike are invited to participate in this iconic two-mile cross-Bay swim, spanning from Newport to Jamestown, to celebrate the recreational benefits of a healthy Narragansett Bay.

The Annual Swim is not just a thrilling athletic challenge but a vital fundraiser for Save The Bay’s nonprofit mission dedicated to the protection and improvement of Narragansett Bay. Participants are not only making waves in the water but also contributing to the conservation efforts that ensure the bay remains a vibrant and thriving ecosystem.

For those who may not be avid swimmers, there are alternative ways to take part in this significant event. Save The Bay is introducing options such as a virtual swim and other remote athletic challenges, allowing individuals to contribute to the cause from anywhere in the world.

To register for the Annual Swim or explore alternative participation options, visit SaveBay.org/SWIM. Join the movement to safeguard Narragansett Bay, promote its recreational wonders, and support Save The Bay’s commitment to environmental conservation. Let the waves of change begin!

