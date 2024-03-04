Rhode Island Advances Electric Vehicle Infrastructure with Unveiling of NEVI Program’s Phase 1

Governor Dan McKee, in collaboration with the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER), the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (DOT), and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM), showcased the accomplishments of Phase 1 of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program at the Ashaway Park & Ride.

Launched in December 2023, Phase 1 of the NEVI Program focuses on deploying electric vehicle DC Fast Chargers (Level 3) charging stations. Two of these stations are being installed at the Ashaway Park & Ride in Hopkinton, while the Route 117 Park & Ride in Warwick is also slated to receive two new chargers. These Level 3 chargers can charge an electric vehicle up to 80 percent within 20 to 40 minutes. Construction at the Ashaway location commenced in February 2024.

Upon completion, the NEVI Program’s Phase 1 will feature eight DC Fast Chargers (Level 3) and six Dual-Port Level 2 charging stations along the Alternative Fuel Corridor on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island, strategically positioned to support the growing demand for electric vehicles.

During the unveiling event at Ashaway, Governor McKee also announced the commencement of a survey aimed at shaping the design of Phase 2 of the NEVI program. This phase seeks to expand the public charging station program to other accessible locations across the state.

“The NEVI survey will play a crucial role in the launch of Phase 2 over the next few months,” remarked Governor Dan McKee. “We are encouraging Rhode Islanders to voice their opinions on our state’s growing electric vehicle infrastructure. This input will help Rhode Island meet the state’s evolving needs and our Act on Climate requirements.”

The NEVI Phase 2 Survey, accessible at https://energy.ri.gov/rinevi, is open for participation from various stakeholders, including the public, municipalities, local businesses, non-profits, EV infrastructure manufacturers, and suppliers. The survey aims to gather insights on electric vehicle usage and optimal charging station placements. The deadline for survey responses is May 4, 2024.

Senator Jack Reed commended Rhode Island’s progress, stating, “Ensuring that re-charging an EV is as convenient as filling up at a gas station is an ambitious but achievable goal. Rhode Island is making good progress on this front as we charge ahead toward a cleaner energy future.”

The NEVI Program aligns with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021. This law allocates $7.5 billion to states to enhance accessibility to EV charging for both local and long-distance trips. Rhode Island is set to receive a dedicated formula funding of $22.9 million over a 5-year period, contributing to the overall goal of expanding the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure.

OER has released a video showcasing the construction progress of the Ashaway Park & Ride EV station, further underlining Rhode Island’s commitment to a sustainable and accessible electric vehicle network.

