Dramatic Rescue After Helicopter Crashes into South Kingstown’s Worden Pond

A helicopter crash into Worden Pond in South Kingstown drew a massive emergency response on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. as the pilot and passenger were conducting sensor tests. The pilot, Jeff Codman, 54, was treated and released at the scene, while the passenger, Amira Malik, was transported to South County Hospital with minor injuries. Both individuals are employees of REGENT Craft, a North Kingstown sea glider manufacturer.

The helicopter, leased from Nantucket Helicopters, LLC, was testing downward-facing sensors over the water when it crashed. The two occupants had to climb on top of the helicopter to await rescue. Fortunately, Robert Buscher, 62, of South Kingstown, who was fishing nearby, came to their aid, ensuring their safe retrieval from the water.

The helicopter quickly submerged after the crash, leading to efforts by the owner and insurance company to remove it, alongside the Department of Environmental Management handling minor hazmat concerns.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

