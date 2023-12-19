Early Morning Blaze Hits Umi Asian Cuisine On Broadway

Fire crews responded to 82 Broadway at 2:26 a.m. on Monday for a report of a fire on scene.

Upon arrival, Newport Fire observed heavy smoke showing form the rear of the southern end of the structure and noted flames showing through the rear window of 82 Broadway.

By 2:41 a.m. the fire was knocked down with heavy fire and smoke damage reported to 82 Broadway. The rear door of 84 Broadway was forced open. Minor smoke damage in 84 Broadway and 88 Broadway. 82 Broadway was occupied by UMI Asian Cuisine, 84 Broadway was occupied by Bellevue Boards and 88 Broadway was occupied by Scratch.

Building maintenance contacted the owners. No injuries reported. Mutual aid was provided by Middletown and Navy Fire Departments, with 16 NFD personnel on scene and 8 Mutual aid personnel on scene during fire operations.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

