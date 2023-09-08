East Side of Providence Colonial hits the market for $1,675,000

185 Slater Avenue, Providence – 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,464 sq ft – Offeredt by Residential Properties Ltd for $1,675,000.

Nestled in the heart of the East Side of Providence, this fully renovated brick Colonial impeccably blends the charm of a bygone era with the luxuries of modern living. Step into the entry foyer where classic architectural details harmoniously coexist with contemporary comforts.

The gleaming wood floors, elegant crown molding and beautiful lighting set the mood. The front to back living room has a fireplace with custom mantle and a set of French Doors that open to a sunroom drenched in natural light. The dining area adorned with sleek Modern lighting offers the perfect backdrop for hosting exquisite dinner parties.

The adjacent gourmet kitchen, equipped with state of the art appliances, custom cabinetry and stone counters caters to the culinary enthusiast. Upstairs, the lavish primary suite has a spa inspired bath with a glass enclosed shower, dual custom vanities and gorgeous tile work.

The generous walk-in closet has an array of built-ins providing ample space for your wardrobe. Two additional bedrooms and a full tile bath complete the second level. The third floor has a luxe guestroom, another custom tile full bath and laundry room. Downstairs, a wet bar reminiscent of a vintage Hollywood movie set serves up cool refreshments after you work out in your home gym.

Outside, is a private oasis, meticulously landscaped with a lovely patio area, perfect for alfresco dining. A two car garage and steps to parks, running trails and the Farmer’s Market, make this a must have property.

