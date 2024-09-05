Escobar’s Corn Maze Returns for 25th Year This Saturday!

For the past 25 years, Escobar’s Corn Maze has been more than just a seasonal attraction; it has been a lifeline for the Escobar family farm. Beginning this Saturday, September 7th, the beloved corn maze will open for its 25th consecutive season, welcoming visitors to explore its 8 ½-acre labyrinth of towering corn stalks.

Founded in 1999 as a way to support the Escobar dairy farm during a period of financial strain, the maze has become a cherished fall tradition in Rhode Island. “At that time, we were barely breaking even with milk sales,” recalls Jane Escobar, who runs the farm. “We had to come up with something new, something that would bring in the community while keeping the farm alive.”

The concept, introduced by Jane’s late husband, Louis Escobar, came from conversations with other farmers. Louis was particularly enthusiastic about the idea of a corn maze, seeing it as both a financial opportunity and a way to engage local families. “He saw the maze as something that could be fun for the community and vital for the farm,” Mrs. Escobar said.

This year’s maze design features the words “Here’s the Beef,” a nod to the farm’s latest venture: the sale of their own Escobar Farm-raised beef. The intricate design also honors the maze’s 25th anniversary, symbolizing its enduring role in the farm’s survival.

Escobar’s Corn Maze will be open each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through November 3rd. Admission is $8 for children ages 4 to 10, and $10 for visitors aged 11 and up. Season passes, a new addition this year, are available for $16 and $20, respectively. Children under 3 are admitted for free.

In recognition of military personnel, those with a valid ID can enjoy half-price admission throughout September.

Special events are also planned, including Harry Potter’s Mad Science Day on Saturday, September 21st, featuring a science-themed show at 1 p.m. (with a rain date of September 22nd). A Halloween costume party is set for Saturday, October 26th, where visitors in costume can save $1 on admission.

In addition to navigating the maze, visitors can partake in hayrides and Cow Train rides on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hayrides cost $6, while the Cow Train, a favorite for young children, is $4.

For those interested in joining the team, Escobar’s Corn Maze is currently hiring weekend staff, including Corn Cops and tractor drivers.

Head to EscobarCornMaze.com or call 401-683-1444 to plan your visit.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

