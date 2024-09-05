NUWC Division Newport Announces Plans for National Center of Excellence for Tactical Oceanography

Plans are underway to establish a National Center of Excellence for Tactical Oceanography at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport, officials announced this week at the Southeastern New England Defense Industrial Alliance (SENEDIA) Defense Innovation Days, held from August 26-28 in Newport.

Marie Bussiere, NUWC Division Newport’s Technical Director, made the announcement alongside Dr. Joseph Calantoni, Technical Director of the Naval Meteorology and Oceanographic Command (CNMOC). The two delivered a joint keynote on “Undersea Technology Innovation,” emphasizing the strategic importance of oceanographic data in supporting naval operations.

“This center will serve as the Navy’s core hub for tactical oceanography,” Bussiere said. “It will enable us to build a highly skilled workforce and refine our use of oceanographic data to ensure the U.S. Navy maintains its dominance in undersea warfare.”

Tactical oceanography, which involves the collection and application of oceanic and atmospheric data for military purposes, is critical to the Navy’s situational awareness and decision-making. The new center, Bussiere explained, will focus on developing advanced tools and technologies to support these efforts.

“Our mission is to create a unified team, military and civilian, that can provide the knowledge and tools necessary to safeguard the Navy’s strategic advantage in the undersea domain,” Bussiere said. “We envision this center becoming a focal point for innovation in tactical oceanography.”

The announcement came as NUWC Division Newport played a prominent role at the annual Defense Innovation Days, an event that drew key figures from the defense sector, including Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro. In his keynote address on August 27, Del Toro spoke about the growing global challenges facing the Navy and Marine Corps, citing specific tensions in regions like the Black Sea, the South China Sea, and the Red Sea.

“We are navigating an increasingly complex security environment,” Del Toro said. “The work being done here, by industry, government, and academic partners, is essential to maintaining our global maritime superiority.”

In addition to Bussiere and Calantoni’s presentation, NUWC Division Newport exhibited cutting-edge technologies, including unmanned undersea vehicles and bio-inspired propulsors. Engineers from the Sensors and Sonar Systems Department demonstrated innovations in underwater acoustics and discussed the center’s role as a designated institute for sound in water.

Michael St. Pierre, an engineer at the center, noted the significance of the event in fostering collaboration between defense contractors and innovators. “This is an incredible opportunity for small and large businesses to come together and share ideas in support of our national defense,” he said.

The event also featured speeches by prominent defense officials, including Nickolas Guertin, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition, and Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, Deputy Commandant for Development and Integration of the United States Marine Corps. Guertin highlighted the urgent need to bolster the Navy’s shipbuilding efforts, particularly for Virginia- and Columbia-class submarines.

“We need to hire 10,000 people a year for the next decade to meet our submarine production goals,” Guertin said. “It’s a monumental task, but one that is critical to our future defense capabilities.”

As the Navy faces mounting challenges in maintaining its technological edge, the establishment of the National Center for Tactical Oceanography is expected to play a vital role in ensuring the U.S. remains a global leader in undersea warfare.

