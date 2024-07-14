Ex-Volunteer Fire Chief Corey Comperatore Dies a Hero at Trump Rally, Protects Daughter from Sniper’s Bullets

Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old former fire chief from Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania, was identified as the victim fatally shot by a sniper at a rally for former President Donald Trump. The tragic incident, which occurred on Saturday, also left Trump and two others wounded, Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed on Sunday.

Comperatore, an avid Trump supporter, attended the rally in Butler with his wife and two daughters. As gunfire erupted, he heroically dove over his family to shield them, sacrificing his life in the process. “Corey died a hero,” Governor Shapiro said, highlighting Comperatore’s bravery and dedication to his loved ones.

Shapiro described Comperatore as a devoted family man and community member. “Corey was a ‘girl dad’ who went to church every Sunday and loved his family and community,” Shapiro stated. “He was the very best of us. May his memory be a blessing.”

Two other Pennsylvania residents were critically injured during the shooting. The FBI identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Crooks was killed by the Secret Service, and his motive remains unknown.

Governor Shapiro expressed his condolences to Comperatore’s family, having spoken with his wife and daughters. “Corey was so excited to be at the rally with his family,” Shapiro noted. “He loved his community and his family deeply.”

In honor of Comperatore, Governor Shapiro ordered flags to be flown at half-staff. “Last night was shocking for this community and this commonwealth, and I know, for this country,” Shapiro remarked. “Political disagreements can never, ever be addressed through violence. We must use a peaceful political process to settle our differences.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

