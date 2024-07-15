New York Yacht Club’s Race Week Welcomes Global Sailing Elite

In a notable event for the world of sailing, the Rolex TP52 World Championship will grace American waters for only the second time in its 16-year history. This prestigious monohull fleet-racing championship is set to unfold as part of the New York Yacht Club’s Race Week at Newport, presented by Rolex. The 14th edition of this biennial summer classic marks the inaugural regatta under a historic new 10-year agreement between the New York Yacht Club and its long-time partner, Rolex.

“There is no better event to kick off our new partnership agreement with Rolex than Race Week at Newport featuring the Rolex TP52 World Championship,” stated L. Jay Cross, Commodore of the New York Yacht Club. “Rolex’s support has been crucial to our commitment to running world-class regattas. Whether it’s a world championship for a grand-prix fleet like the TP52s, one of our four renowned team races, our Annual Regatta—which celebrated its 170th iteration in June—or any of the other 15 to 20 events we host each summer, we are looking forward to another decade of great competition and unparalleled shoreside hospitality.”

The regatta, held from July 13 to 16 at the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court in Newport, R.I., also features other major titles, including the IC37 National Championship and the J/109 North American Championship. Boats racing under the ORC rule will vie for class honors, with many eyeing the upcoming ORC World Championship in early fall. A Rolex timepiece will be awarded to the best overall boat.

Since its inception in 1998, Race Week at Newport has established itself as one of the premier summer race weeks in the Northeast. This year, it benefits from partnerships with presenting sponsor Rolex and regatta sponsors Peters & May, Safe Harbor Marinas, Helly Hansen, and Hammetts Hotel. The event combines superb racing conditions off Newport with the exemplary shoreside hospitality of the Club’s waterfront clubhouse overlooking Newport Harbor.

The IC37 class will see 16 boats competing in its sixth national championship, bolstered by an influx of new teams. Among them, six are making their debut in this event. While Steve Liebel’s New Wave team has dominated, winning three of the last four major championships, the results of the Annual Regatta in June showed that new teams can quickly become competitive.

“Every boat has very good sailors,” remarked Peter McClennen, the 2022 North American Champion and President of the IC37 Class Association. “The boats are perfectly even. There are no advantages in any equipment. The sharing is extreme across the fleet with Class Coach Moose McClintock picking up any new learning of modes and sharing. Nobody has a secret mode.”

In contrast to the IC37’s emphasis on uniformity, the TP52 class encourages design and construction variations, fostering development. Modern TP52s are significantly faster than their early 2000s counterparts. However, a new boat does not guarantee immediate success. Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon Aviation team, despite mixed results with their new boat, remains optimistic about their prospects.

“I am very positive,” Müller-Spreer expressed. “We have a real fighting spirit in this Platoon Aviation team. We have been together so long we know what it takes to win, and I very much believe we will be contenders here. It has taken time to get to know this new boat, and in Newport last month, we felt like we were really getting there when we damaged the rudder. But here we are, we are fighters. We are confident, and that is so important in sport, as it will be at these world championships.”

Local attention will undoubtedly focus on the three American-flagged teams: Quantum Racing powered by American Magic, led by Harry Melges IV; Austin Fragomen’s Interlodge; and Takashi Okura’s Sled. Fragomen, Melges, and Okura are all esteemed members of the New York Yacht Club.

Racing for the Rolex TP52 World Championship kicks off on Tuesday, with the remaining participants commencing on Wednesday. Competitions will take place on Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay, concluding with a Rolex Awards Banquet on Saturday evening at the historic Harbour Court property.

