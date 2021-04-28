Exceptional Local Teen Named ‘Youth of the Year’ by Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County

Selected among four outstanding youths, Norelys H. has been named the Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County. The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle. Now in its 74th year, the Youth of the Year program honors our nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures. Norelys will go on to contend for the Rhode Island Youth of the Year title and a college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“I am grateful Norelys will be an ambassador for our Club. She embodies the Club values of leadership and service. Norelys has proven academic excellence, and we congratulate her for all of her hard work and dedication to the Club.” said Joseph Pratt, Executive Director & CEO for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County.

Norelys has been a Club member for ten years and participated in many of its programs, including Keystone Club, a teen group dedicated to leadership and community service. She has logged more than 200 hours of community service, most notably providing homework help to younger members daily. Along with participating in Health Lifestyle programs at the Club, Norelys was a part of the Rogers High School cheerleading, basketball and track teams. Norelys will be graduating from Rogers High School this Spring and has completed the Newport Area Career and Technical School Cosmetology program.

“The Club did a lot for me and my mom during the school year and during summer. I genuinely enjoyed going all the time because it was something to look forward to, and it helped me with school. Participating in activities at the Club made me want to participate in activities at school.” states Norelys in her application essays.

The Youth of the Year program is supported by Toyota and Mondelēz. As the Signature Sponsor of Youth of the Year, Toyota is committed to partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to ensure local Clubs provide life-enhancing opportunities for kids and teens to explore, develop and apply the essential skills they need to be successful in life and work. As the Lead Sponsor of Youth of the Year, Mondelēz International, will engage with local Clubs year-round to help foster a new generation of leaders prepared to live in and lead a diverse global economy. Youth of the Year representatives are the workforce leaders, innovators and problem-solvers of tomorrow.

