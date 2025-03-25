Expect Delays: Lane Closures Coming to the Newport Pell Bridge This Weekend

Here we go again, Newport! Buckle up and brace for backups because the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) has announced yet another round of lane closures and traffic headaches on the Newport Pell Bridge.

Starting Friday, March 28, at 9:00 AM, inbound eastbound traffic will be squeezed down to a single lane until Monday, March 31, at 6:00 AM. And just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, Friday evening brings the real kicker — crews will move the median barrier, setting up a one-lane-in-each-direction traffic pattern. Expect that delightful setup to stick around all weekend.

“We understand that this project may result in delays, and we appreciate drivers’ patience,” said Lori Caron Silveira, Executive Director of the RITBA, in a statement that has probably been copy-pasted more times than anyone cares to count. “We apologize for any inconvenience and are grateful for everyone’s cooperation as we complete this work.”

Translation? Sit tight, Newport — your weekend plans just got a little more complicated.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, expect delays, and exercise caution through the work zone. Or, if you’d prefer to dodge the mess entirely, might we suggest a scenic detour?

For the latest play-by-play of the traffic tango, follow RITBA on X at @RIEZPASS or find them on Facebook. And remember, patience is a virtue — especially when crawling across the Newport Bridge at a snail’s pace.

