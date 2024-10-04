Rhody Rams Look to Dominate at Hampton This Saturday

After a bye week and a clutch win, Rhode Island’s Rams are back in action this weekend, traveling to Hampton to take on the Pirates for the third time in the programs’ history. Rhody holds a 2-0 lead in the all-time series, including a 56-7 blowout on the road in 2001 and a shutout win in 1972.

The stakes are high for both teams, with Hampton reeling from a 49-7 thrashing at the hands of No. 11 William & Mary. The Pirates’ sole score in that game came early, but their defense collapsed under the pressure. At home this season, Hampton’s record sits at 2-1, but they haven’t had a winning season at Armstrong Stadium since 2019.

Bye-Bye, Bye Week—Rhody’s Back in Business

For Rhody, the bye week came at just the right time. Fresh off a gritty 28-21 win over Long Island University, the Rams are rested and ready to pick up where they left off. Rhode Island’s post-bye game record is solid, going 5-3 in their last eight seasons. However, their road performance after a bye is a bit of a mixed bag—two wins and three losses since 2015, including a pair of heartbreakers at New Hampshire.

As Hampton looks forward to its own bye week, Rhody has eight games left to push for a dominant season.

Defense Standing Tall, Literally

Rhody’s defense is no joke. Ranked fifth in the country for red zone defense, the Rams have been putting up goal-line stands like it’s nobody’s business. Against Campbell, they shut down the Camels at their own two-yard line and then stopped a two-point conversion attempt cold. At LIU, it was more of the same, with two massive stops inside the 10.

Redshirt senior Cole Brockwell leads the charge with a whopping 41 tackles so far this season, including a career-high 14 against LIU. And he’s not alone—four other Rams have already crossed the 20-tackle mark, including linebacker A.J. Pena and defensive stars Fredrick Mallay and Emmanuel Gomes.

Grant’s Ground Game

On the offensive side, Malik Grant is a man on a mission. The graduate student and Sacred Heart transfer rushed for three touchdowns and 141 yards against LIU, including a game-clinching score with just 1:08 left on the clock. His performance powered the Rams to a season-high 210 rushing yards and showcased exactly why he was such a big-time player at Sacred Heart, where he racked up 3,310 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns.

Rhody’s offense will need more of the same if they want to walk away from Hampton with another W. Keep an eye on Grant to lead the charge on the ground while Brockwell and the defense lock things down.

It’s game time, and Rhody’s ready.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

