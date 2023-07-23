Featured Listing: 19th Century Greek Revival Style In Downtown Bristol Offered For $1,195,000

66 Franklin Street, Bristol – 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,694 square feet – offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $1,,195,000.

Historic downtown Bristol! The Captain Thomas Church Jr. house, Greek Revival style, circa 1833, is located in Bristol’s quaint historic district, has been lovingly respected, renovated and restored.

Today’s amenities do not compromise the “old world” charm – AC, gourmet kitchen(stainless appliances, wine fridge, cherry cabinetry, granite counters), hardwood floors, mouldings, etc. On the 1st floor, you will find a gracious parlor, spacious dining room, family room with gas fireplace insert, full bath & laundry, sunroom and gourmet kitchen overlooking the deep, expansive yard. The bluestone patio, designed space boasting specimen trees, native plants, perennials and koi pond with a waterfall, is the perfect space for entertaining or just relaxing.

The 2nd floor, accessed by 2 staircases, offers an office, 3 bedrooms, full bath, & staircase to an attic. There is no question as to ample storage space in basement and attic. The 2-car garage, designed by historic architect Lombard Pozzi, includes spacious workshop (heat/AC) and stairway leading to a large storage loft.

The property also includes a quaint potter’s shed. With easy walking distance to Bristol Harbor, the East Bay Bike Path and the charming historic downtown, with its many restaurants and shops, this home is not to be missed!

