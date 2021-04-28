Federal agents raid Rudy Giuliani’s New York City apartment

Federal investigators on Wednesday executed a search warrant at the Manhattan apartment of Rudy Giuliani

The investigators confiscated Giuliani’s electronic devices as part of a search warrant, the New York Times reported, citing sources.

The search was conducted as part of a criminal investigation into Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine, according to the The New York Times report..

Giuliani served as former President Trump’s personal lawyer and is a former mayor of New York City.

