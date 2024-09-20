Old-World Charm Meets Modern Luxury: Dean Estates Dream Home Hits the Market for $1.75M

112 Tupelo Hill Drive | Cranston, RI | 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 6,128 sq ft | offered by Benjamin Wood of Compass for $1,750,000.

Step into a piece of history with this one-of-a-kind estate in the exclusive Dean Estates neighborhood, where the past meets present-day luxury. This original John M. Dean mansion is perched on more than 30,000 square feet of lush, park-like grounds, and it’s not just the size that will leave you speechless. Complete with the original bandstand, this sprawling brick beauty is as stately as it gets, combining classic elegance with modern luxury upgrades.

Inside, you’ll find over 5,300 square feet of pure opulence, plus a finished basement that’s essentially your own personal retreat, boasting a cozy fireplace and full wet bar that tacks on another 1,200 square feet. Imagine the parties!

The architectural showstopper? An Instagram-worthy, curved marble staircase that greets you in the foyer. And for those casual days, there’s a second hardwood staircase off the kitchen. With four generously sized bedrooms (and potential for a fifth), this custom estate doesn’t just offer luxury—it offers room to live large.

The chef’s kitchen? Absolutely drool-worthy, outfitted with Poggenpohl cabinets, Calcutta marble, and sleek stainless-steel counters. From custom marble and hardwood floors to Persian rugs adorning the formal dining and living rooms, no detail has been spared in bringing this historic gem into the modern age. Every inch of this home has been updated with meticulous care, ensuring the charm of the past is preserved while making it perfect for today’s discerning buyer.

But the real kicker? You’re not just buying a home—you’re buying a piece of Rhode Island’s architectural legacy. Located just a stone’s throw from the Garden City Shopping Center and a quick hop onto I-95 and I-295, you’ll enjoy both convenience and prestige.

This is your chance to own a true showstopper in one of the most coveted neighborhoods in the state. Ready to make history? Don’t let this Dean Estates masterpiece slip away!

