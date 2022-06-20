Former Rhode Island cheerleading coach arrested for child molestation

A former competitive cheerleading coach in Rhode Island has been arrested and charged with seven counts of child molestation, according to a release from the East Providence Police Department.

Alyshia Tkacs, 33, of Cranston, was arrested on five counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation stemming to incidents dating back to 2012. The victim, who was 12-14 years old at the time, recently came forward as an adult to report the sex crimes.

The victim reported that the sexual assaults happened in East Providence and Barrington “almost daily” when she was a pre-teen and teen.

Barrington Police have been notified of the victims allegations and are investigating.

Tkacs, was ordered held without bail at her arraignment. She’s due back in court June 23.

Anyone with information about other possible victims is urged to contact Detective Spremulli 401.435.7600 x20024

