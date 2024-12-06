Charming Raised Ranch Hits the Market for $525,000 in Portsmouth’s Redwood Farms

109 Redwood Rd | Portsmouth, RI | 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,704 sq ft | Offered by The Dowd Team for $525,000.

In the heart of the coveted Redwood Farms neighborhood in Portsmouth, a charming Raised Ranch awaits its next chapter. Listed at $525,000 by Connor Dowd, this three-bedroom home offers the perfect combination of comfort, practicality, and a prime location.

From the moment you step inside, the freshly painted interior greets you with a sense of brightness and warmth. The living room, with its inviting fireplace, serves as a cozy haven for quiet evenings or lively gatherings. Downstairs, a partially finished lower level adds flexibility—a blank canvas for a home office, playroom, or a much-needed storage solution.

Outside, the home is situated on a beautifully maintained lot that invites outdoor enjoyment. A two-car garage, currently used for additional storage, offers endless possibilities for customization to fit your lifestyle.

But it’s the location that truly makes this property shine. Just minutes from Newport, the Naval Base, and local amenities, this home offers unparalleled convenience while maintaining the peaceful vibe of a suburban retreat.

Redwood Farms has long been one of Portsmouth’s most sought-after neighborhoods, known for its close-knit community and scenic surroundings. This delightful property is a testament to the lifestyle the area provides—one where comfort meets accessibility, and every day feels like coming home.

For those seeking a place to settle, grow, and enjoy life to the fullest, this Raised Ranch may just be the perfect fit.

