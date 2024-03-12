Newport to Provide Free $25 Uber Vouchers on St. Patrick’s Parade Day

In an effort to promote safe festivities during the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, the City of Newport has announced its partnership with Strategic Prevention Partners, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Uber, as well as the local police and fire departments, to introduce the “Ride the Wave” initiative.

Under this initiative, Newport establishments along the parade routes will distribute “Ride the Wave” coasters and display signage equipped with QR codes, allowing revelers to access a $25 rideshare voucher. The vouchers will be redeemable for rides from downtown Newport starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, through 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 17.

City officials emphasized that the vouchers will be valid for outbound trips only, with destinations outside of Newport permitted. The service aims to provide a safe transportation option for individuals enjoying the festivities while deterring impaired driving.

