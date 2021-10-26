GMA highlights Newport’s Seaview Terrace and more in “America’s Scariest Cities” spot with Amy Bruni

Kindred Spirits ghost hunter Amy Bruni was on Good Morning America Tuesday morning to discuss America’s scariest cities and the spot was filmed at the haunted Seaview Terrace here in Newport, RI!

From New Orleans’ legend of Marie Laveau to the Salem witch trials America is full of cities that have a haunted past and maybe even spirits roaming the streets.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Oh and if you’re interested, Seaview terrace is on the market for $29.9 million!

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!