Artists Tackle ‘The Politics of Personality’ in Provocative Exhibit at URI

A timely and thought-provoking art exhibit is coming to the University of Rhode Island (URI) this fall, bringing together the work of 20 visual artists exploring a provocative topic during this presidential election season. Titled “The Politics of Personality,” the exhibit runs from Oct. 1 through Dec. 12 at Lippitt Hall, with an opening reception scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Organized by URI’s Department of Art and Art History in partnership with the Honors Program, the exhibit is part of the fall Colloquium, “Democracy in Peril,” which features notable speakers discussing the current state of democracy in the U.S. Recent participants include Zach Beauchamp of Vox and Daniel Ziblatt, co-author of How Democracies Die.

“The question we’re asking is: How does politics impact individuals?” said Steven Pennell, the show’s coordinator. “This exhibit will explore both the hype and the reality of politics today, particularly through the lens of personality.”

Each artist brings their unique perspective to the theme, creating a dialogue around the influence of personal image and charisma in the political arena. The timing of the exhibit, leading up to the 2024 election, adds an extra layer of relevance, encouraging attendees to reflect on how personalities shape the political landscape.

The exhibit’s focus complements the Honors Program’s fall colloquium, which continues to draw attention to pressing political issues through lectures on Tuesday evenings. Pennell emphasized the importance of using art as a tool for engaging with the public and prompting discussions on such critical themes.

Admission to the exhibit and opening reception is free and open to the public.

