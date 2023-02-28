Gregory Arakelian of Lila Delman Compass Sells Waterfront Retreat in Harbour Island, Narragansett for $2,260,000

Lila Delman Compass on Tuesday announced the sale of 9 Narrows Road in Narragansett, Rhode Island for $2,260,000. Gregory Arakelian, Commercial Director and Sales Associate, represented the seller in this transaction. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this marks the highest sale in Harbour Island in nine months and the third highest sale in Harbour Island history.

“Having sold waterfront properties on most of the various coastlines Rhode Island has to offer, I’m seeing the wonderful nuances of views and amenities on Harbour Island growing in demand and paying dividends in both investment and quality of life,” commented Gregory Arakelian. As a luxury specialist, Arakelian is known for bespoke marketing and exclusive service to clients requiring premium care and discretion.

9 Narrows Road is sited on an enchanting peninsula with 350 feet of shoreline and includes a deep-water dock and a private beach. This large custom-built home, which enjoys water views from nearly every room, is privately sheltered by specimen trees on one of the largest waterfront parcels in Harbour Island. The waterfront location provides the most tranquil 270-degree panoramic views of Salt Pond framed by the Narrows to the west and Upper Pond to the east. Pam Carbone of Domain Properties represented the buyer in the sale of 9 Narrows Road.

Last year, Lila Delman Compass continued its legacy of leading Rhode Island’s luxury real estate market for the 14th consecutive year, having closed more sales volume of $1,000,000+ properties than any other firm in the state. Furthermore, Lila Delman Compass ranked as the number one firm in all of Washington County and Narragansett in 2022.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!