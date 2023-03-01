Obituary: Alice F. Stratford (1934-2023)

Alice F. Stratford, 88, of Middletown, RI died Wednesday February 22, 2023. Alice was born in Middletown on November 7, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Manuel V. Corey and Alexandria M. Corey. In 1948 the Corey’s purchased Whitehall Farm in Middletown where Alice would live for the rest of her life. She was a 1952 graduate of Rogers High School and a 1956 graduate of Salve Regina College. In 1958 Alice married the love of her life, William E. Stratford and the two shared all of life’s adventures until his passing in 2010. After graduating from college Alice started her career as a Medical Technologist at Newport Hospital. She was very proud of those years and talked about them often; however, she left the career after the birth of her first son Jimmy to take on the role of Mother. A role she was born to do and more than excelled at. She loved her sons.

In the 1970’s and 1980’s Alice’s time was spent volunteering at anything and everything that her children were involved in. School field trip Chaperon, Cub Scout Den Mother, Concession Stand worker, CCD Teacher, Jesus Saviour Bazaar volunteer, School Library Attendant were all roles where she donated her time for the love of her kids and their friends. When she wasn’t volunteering, she was most likely on the sidelines of one of her sons’ games – cheering them on while pointing out a rude opposing coach or player or a terrible call by an umpire. In the summer it was boating season and there was no better boat entertainer than Alice. Her cooler was always impeccably packed with food and snacks for all. Her favorite days were spent at Brenton Cove, tied up alongside other friends’ boats watching the children laughing and swimming while her closest friends were right by her side. Later, as her children grew older, Alice would take a job at Ray’s Fashions in Middletown which was her dream job. Not only did she love the people she worked with, but it allowed her to talk to people about fashion! Alice loved to talk.

Alice and Bill became snowbirds in Florida after Bill’s retirement. First in Ft. Myers and later in Cape Coral they spent many years enjoying the company of their closest friends from the Newport area where they all lived “closer to each other there than they did up here”. These years were filled with laughs, pool parties, card games and more. They were season ticket holders for Red Sox Spring Training and everyone in and around their section got to know Alice! She loved entertaining, being with friends and family and enjoying the warm weather when it was cold in New England.

In 2005 Alice’s first Granddaughter Kaylee was born and then her second, Corey, came along in 2007. She loved them and spoiled them from their first breaths until her last one. These girls meant the world to her and if they wanted something and their parents said no they went to Option B – ask Grandma – and always got what they wanted. Her love for them was immeasurable as was theirs for her. She took them everywhere she could, gladly babysat them any time she was asked and talked about them to anyone and everyone who would listen. Grandma’s house was their house and they LOVED to visit.

When Bill’s health began to deteriorate, she became his caregiver and advocate for anything and everything. Upon his passing in 2010 Alice was fortunate to connect with many friends – new and old – for daytime adventures. She kept herself incredibly busy with a wonderful social life. Card games, luncheons, church events were all on her calendar and she never missed one. She was extremely grateful for all these wonderful friends who helped her get through such a difficult time. As time grew on and these friends aged, for some reason, Alice did not. We joked that she looked the same as she did 20 years ago. This allowed her to become a caregiver for them. If a friend needed a ride or help with something she was always there. If it was someone’s birthday, or if they lost a loved one, or there was a special event Alice most likely delivered one of her signature deserts (pumpkin bread, lemon bread, pistachio cakes and her apple cake were some of her specialties). She loved being there for the people she cared about. It was her way of showing them how much she loved them. And they loved her. If you were in Alice’s life in any way, please know that she loved you and treasured her relationship with you.

Alice is survived by her two sons, James E. Stratford and his wife, Janna of Portsmouth and John Stratford and his wife Kristen of Middletown, her brother, Edward V. Corey of West Virginia, her two granddaughters and best friends Kaylee and Corey, and several nieces and nephews.

Alice was predeceased by her husband, William Stratford, her brother, Manuel Corey and her sister, Mary Bellone.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on February 27, 2023 at 9:30 AM at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln., Middletown.

