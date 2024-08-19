Heads Up, Newport! Roadwork to Begin Off Broadway Starting This Week

Newport residents, take note: road improvements are on the way, and a few key streets will be getting a fresh new look. The Department of Public Services, in partnership with Hartford Paving Corp., is set to kick off a construction project that will bring new road surfaces, sidewalks, and reset granite curbing to several areas.

Work is scheduled to begin the week of August 19th, starting with equipment mobilization on Kilburn Court. The project will also cover Everett Street (from Broadway to Kay Street), Park Street (from Broadway to Gould Street), and the entire length of Kilburn Court.

Here’s what to expect if you live or drive in the area:

🚧 Temporary Street Closures: At times, roads will be closed to thru traffic, but local traffic will still have access. You’ll still be able to reach your home or business, though it may take a little longer than usual.

🚧 Limited Access and Parking: During construction, access will be somewhat limited, and on-street parking will be restricted between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Keep an eye out for posted signs and plan accordingly.

The city is asking for your patience and cooperation as they work to upgrade Newport’s infrastructure. The improvements may cause some temporary inconvenience, but the end result will be smoother streets and better sidewalks for everyone.

