Helly Hansen Newport Marks 25 Years at the 52nd Newport International Boat Show

Another highlight of Helly Hansen Newport’s 25th anniversary, the Newport International Boat Show opens along Rhode Island’s most historic waterfront on Sept.14th. The Helly Hansen Newport crew is proud to have been a Newport International Boat Show sponsor since the store opened 25 years ago at 154 Thames Street in Newport.

Helly Hansen Newport is North America’s oldest Helly Hansen store and also operates BigWeatherGear.com.

Every year Newport is awash in bright red Helly Hansen bags as boaters and Helly Hansen fans have caught discounts at the Helly Hansen Newport boat show tent sale, (as well as at the store just up the street).

Celebrate Helly Hansen Newport’s 25-year anniversary tent sale with big savings

As the Newport International Boat Show hits its 52nd year, there is no better time to grab a boatload of savings in Tent A area 77-78 – same spot as always – along America’s Cup Avenue, in the Mooring restaurant parking lot. Find additional clearance items lining in the store at 154 Thames Street.

“Nothing says farewell to summer like the Newport Boat Show,” said Helly Hansen Newport owner Jay Lasky. “It’s always a highlight to connect with longtime friends and fellow boaters who are looking for topnotch gear as we head into the fall boating and sailing season.”

“Our team at Helly Hansen Newport appreciates the quality of the Newport Boat Show and the economic impact on the region,” Lasky said.

The Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England. It encompasses over 14 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors, dealers and manufacturers, with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15- to 90-feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories for boaters.

“Last year was our most successful Show yet,” said Newport Exhibition Group Show Director Lisa Knowles. “The show surpassed even pre-pandemic expectations, proving once again that the Newport International Boat Show is the preeminent destination for boaters in the region and around the world.”

