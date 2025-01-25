RPL’s DeRentis Closes Sale of 1875 College Hill Colonial

Residential Properties Ltd. on Friday announced the sale of 89 Power Street, a classic Greek Revival home nestled in the heart of Providence’s East Side. This stately property, expertly marketed by RPL Sales Associate Jim DeRentis, fetched $1,335,000—highlighting the continued appeal of this storied neighborhood.

A Home That Marries Timeless Style with Modern Comfort

Boasting five bedrooms and 3.1 baths, this residence is a study in elegance and functionality. Soaring 10-foot ceilings enhance the sense of space, while a fireplaced dining room and an eat-in kitchen with a butler’s pantry cater to both grand entertaining and intimate family meals.

The entry hall leads to a generous living room, complete with its own fireplace, and a study tucked just beyond. For those seeking moments of tranquility, a screened-in porch at the back of the house offers serene views of the fenced-in yard—an urban oasis in the heart of the city.

The second floor provides three well-proportioned bedrooms, two full baths, and a home office, ensuring ample space for work and relaxation. The third level delivers even more versatility with two additional rooms ideal as guest quarters, a private study, or a creative studio.

Prime East Side Location

Situated in the vibrant Brown University community, this property’s enviable location provides effortless access to the boutiques of Thayer Street, the eclectic offerings of Wickenden Street, and the culinary delights of Hope Street, Benefit Street, and South Main Street.

Jim DeRentis: A Proven Leader in East Side Real Estate

The sale of 89 Power Street is another milestone for Jim DeRentis, Residential Properties’ Top Producing Sales Agent and a trusted name in East Side real estate. Recognized on the prestigious REALTrends Verified list for over a decade, Jim consistently ranks among the top real estate professionals in the nation. In 2024, he achieved the remarkable distinction of being the only agent in Rhode Island to surpass $100 million in sales, solidifying his reputation as the go-to agent for luxury properties in the region.

To explore more of Jim’s listings or to learn about his award-winning approach to real estate, visit ThePVDRealEstateGuy.com.

A Closing That Celebrates Providence’s Timeless Appeal

The sale of 89 Power Street underscores the enduring charm of Providence’s East Side. This Greek Revival gem stands as a testament to the area’s blend of historic beauty and modern lifestyle—qualities that continue to draw discerning buyers to this coveted community.

